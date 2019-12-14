The 2019 Good Fellow Fund has raised $26,114.91 toward its goal of $35,000.
The following donations arrived this week: Sandy Thurlow, $100; Eugene A. Weil, $250; Margaret Schmieding, $50; Dr. John H. and Barbara L. Carter, $100; Jeffrey Richards, $100; Joan R Smith, $20; Carol A Stockman, $25; Reinhard E and Donna J Lippert, $50; Monday Musical Club, $1,227; Ronald and Sara Brandt, $35; Catherine Canham, $100;Alan H Bulgrin, $40; John’s Custom Countertops, $100; Tri County Bookkeepers, Inc, $100; LeValley Chevrolet Buick GMC Truck Inc, $100; Saint Joe City Lions Club, $20; Kruggel, Lawton & Company LLC, $500.
The fund, nearly a century old, helps Southwest Michigan’s struggling families through the holidays. The Herald-Palladium covers the overhead. Send checks to the Good Fellow Fund in care of The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085. The Herald-Palladium will be accepting donations through December.