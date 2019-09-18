ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Treasurer Bret Witkowski is probably feeling a bit of a late-summer glow today.
His office conducted a second successful auction of foreclosed properties Tuesday, with 112 of 120 available properties purchased. There were 96 bidders registered, which the treasurer said is a big number for the September auction. Properties had a minimum bid of $50.
The auction brought in $288,600, which Witkowski said will be used for the removal of blighted buildings and the maintenance of foreclosed properties. The county spent $8,900 just boarding up the New Harbor condominiums in Benton Harbor, Witkowski said. Mowing vacant lots can run more than $30,000 a year.
In addition to the auction proceeds, the county collected $17,000 in unpaid summer taxes. Purchasers are required to pay that bill within 21 days before taking possession of lots. Properties are foreclosed when taxes are three years in arrears.
The July sale had 192 registered bidders who purchased 121 properties, both record numbers. In all, they bid $1.6 million, by far the highest number ever collected, Witkowski said.
The county started with 258 foreclosed properties for sale after the March 30 deadline, better than previous years when the total topped 400. Much of that reduction is due to Witkowski’s efforts to get owners into payment plans.
The number of properties in payment plans is up about 8 percent from last year, at 863, from 748 at this time last year. That accounts for almost 8 percent of the properties in Berrien County. The payment plans have had a success rate of over 90 percent of owners getting caught up.
The treasurer’s office sends text messages twice a month to property owners who are behind on their payments, as well as voice messages. The county’s information technology department automated the tax payment program, cutting staff hours by 80 percent.
The treasurer’s office pre-tags buildings with orange notices warning that a property was in danger of foreclosure, spurring owners to make arrangements for payments. Local banks offer savings accounts that allow property owners to set aside money for when the tax bill arrives. Banks are sending letters to customers encouraging homeowners to talk to the treasurer about payment plans.
For information on payment plans call 983-7111, Ext. 8569.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak