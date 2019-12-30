GOBLES — Getting people to come skiing can be harder than you would imagine.
It doesn’t just have to do with the temperature outside.
“We call it the window-fill effect,” said Amy Scrab, general manager of Timber Ridge Ski Area near Gobles. “If they don’t see snow in their yard, they don’t think about it as an option. Every ski resort has that happen.”
Timber Ridge, along with Swiss Valley near Jones in Cass County, and Bittersweet near Otsego in Allegan County, have all been able to open this year, but only thanks to snow-making machines, or “guns,” working every chance they have. It’s been a difficult season thus far due to unseasonably warm termperatures through most of December.
“They are what made this possible,” Scrab said Friday, speaking of the machines. “We made quite a bit of snow to open up. We’re lucky this year to be open for the holidays.”
She said that the ski area got new snow-making guns this year that can make up to 100 gallons of snow per minute.
“That’s about two times as much as the old machines,” Scrab said. “It can make snow at a higher degree too. At 33 degrees it was still making snow the other day.”
Bittersweet General Manager Victor Gayheart said Friday their ski area was able to open the earliest this year on Nov. 14 thanks to having a patent on their snow-making machines.
“We build our own, and we have like 200 guns, while some places have 50,” he said. “We have a lot of fire power. We’re lucky.”
Timber Ridge opened on Dec. 13 and Swiss Valley opened the next day.
Swiss Valley boasted on its Facebook page that it was the earliest the area has been able to open in the last five years.
Last year at this time, Timber Ridge and Swiss Valley hadn’t opened yet and Bittersweet had been working overtime to make its own snow.
Each ski area the year before was open around mid-December. The year before that, they couldn’t open until January due to unseasonably warm weather in late November/early December.
It’s a year-to-year and day-to-day business that makes it hard to keep regular employees, according to staff.
“It’s very difficult to get seasonal help to begin with, but when you have to close because of warmth and you have to call off people, it’s hard to keep them on because they need a job,” Scrab said. “We can’t have a full staff if we don’t have a full crowd. It’s hard to keep help, for sure.”
She said that there has been more people out tubing than skiing and snowboarding, and more single-day visitors than season pass holders. Not all the runs are open, but enough for people to enjoy the slopes, she said.
Gayheart said at Bittersweet they started out busy, but the crowds thinned out in early December, probably because of holiday shopping.
“Right now should be our busiest time because school is out, but it’s not because of the temperature and because they don’t have snow in their yard, so don’t think we do,” he said. “Our numbers are still pretty good though.”
Gayheart said not to give up on skiing yet.
“We’ve got some warm weather coming, but all of our snow guns are ready, so when we have another cold blast we’ll be working another 100 percent,” he said. “Even though you don’t have snow in your backyard doesn’t mean we don’t have it in the mountains.”
Scrab said being a family-owned business helps keep the spirit alive at Timber Ridge when the weather makes the business difficult.
“We love helping families have fun,” she said. “Skiing anyone can do. That’s our core. And it doesn’t have to be perfect conditions to go tubing. I had a guy yesterday, say, ‘I felt like I was 5 years old again.’”
