BENTON TOWNSHIP — After four months of renovations, Lake Michigan College’s Grand Upton Hall is open for business again with a revamped look and feel.
The building has always made a strong impression at LMC’s Napier Avenue main campus, where it went up in 1979, President Trevor Kubatzke said.
“When I arrived (in 2017), and had my first event in Grand Upton, I said, ‘I know this is on the schedule to be remodeled, but boy, it looks pretty nice now,’” Kubatzke said. “Wait till you get in there. You’ll see that it is a big difference in what we’ve done.”
The college’s $1.4 million renovation of the 14,000-square-foot building, the first complete overhaul that it’s received since 1979, also reflects a communal philosophy, Kubatzke said.
“When you rent, or come in and use a facility at Lake Michigan College, you’re not using a space, you’re partnering with the college. That’s what we like – everyone who comes in here, and uses our space, are our friends,” he said.
Kubatzke’s comments came during Wednesday’s ribbon cutting, where the college celebrated the building’s official reopening, followed by an open house. LMC hosted them in partnership with its Mendel Center, and the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber.
American Electric Power and the Frederick S. Upton Foundation also provided additional donations toward the project.
Kubatzke and Mike Nadolski, the Mendel Center’s executive director, served as the featured speakers.
“The economic impact of Grand Upton Hall, and The Mendel Center as a whole, on our area is sizable,” Nadolski said in a news release. “Each year, we welcome more than 100 events and 25,000 guests into Grand Upton Hall alone. The modernized look and functionality of the space will enhance every event held there.”
Key features of the Upton renovations included ceiling, door and wall finishes; a hearing assist system; heating, ventilation and air-conditioning improvements; a high-definition video system and projectors; new carpeting; new room dividers, for improved safety, soundproofing and use of space; and a newly poured concrete sidewalk entryway.
General contractors Miller-Davis Co., of Kalamazoo, served as the project manager.
The improvements are all the more important, given Upton’s status as the tri-county area’s largest indoor venue, Nadolski said.
“It’s always been a nice room, but the big thing is the aesthetic improvements,” Nadolski said after the ceremonies. “People notice, as soon as they walk in, whenever it’s new.”
Patrons will definitely appreciate the better acoustics, which is why the high-definition system and room divider upgrades were needed, Nadolski said.
“The HD video is huge. The fact that we’ll be able to have simultaneous events, without having the sound bleed through, is a ton better,” he said.
Other touches are subtler, but no less important, Kubatzke said.
“Changing color schemes is one big impact. The ceilings now are all dark, so it opens up the space. The carpet, the walls, the new panels will provide outstanding soundproofing,” Kubatzke said. “It’s the same space, but it has improved the ability for us to use the space, in multiple ways.”
Renovations are proceeding now at the Mendel itself, and at the Hanson Theater, which should reopen in December, after winter break.
As part of that project, LMC is spending $2.3 million to modernize and update the Mendel’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system – which dates back to 1979, Kubatzke said.
In contrast, the new system will essentially pay for itself, by maximizing energy efficiency, and still provide “good heating and cooling for decades to come,” he said.
Patrons should definitely notice the difference throughout the Mendel, of which Grand Upton is part, Nadolski said.
“By next summer, you’ll notice the difference,” Nadolski said.
“There’s two things that people complain about most often – and that’s sound and temperature. ‘It’s too loud, it’s too quiet. It’s too hot, it’s too cold.’ You can’t please everybody, but we’ll have systems in place to deal with that issue.”