BRIDGMAN — Grant applications are again available for “The Heart of Cook” Foundation Fund, according to a news release.
“The Heart of Cook” is a grant program funded by Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant and administered by the Berrien Community Foundation to assist nonprofit programs in Southwest Michigan and Northwest Indiana.
Educational projects, human services programs that support families, and environmental protection and preservation projects are the focus areas for this grant program. The grant review committee, comprised of Cook Nuclear Plant employees, gives special consideration to projects that involve I&M employees. Organizations must have 501(c)(3) tax exempt or equivalent status to qualify for funding.
“Every year we look forward to providing this funding opportunity to the non-profits in our community,” said Joel Gebbie, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer, in the release. “The Heart of Cook Foundation is one way that we can say thank you and support the non-profit organizations that serve our community so tirelessly throughout the year.”
Added Bill Downey, Cook’s employee advisory committee chairman: “In 2019, the Heart of Cook provided more than $65,000 in funding to 38 non-profit programs and special projects in educational and community-based agencies. ...We love that we can partner with the community in this way and we’re looking forward this year to helping more organizations do the incredible things they do.”
Grant applications and guidelines may be obtained by visiting the Berrien Community Foundation’s web site at www.berriencommunity.org/HOC. All applications must be submitted electronically through the Berrien Community Foundation’s website. The grant application due date is Feb. 10, with awards to be announced in May. Agencies that have received funding for three consecutive years will not be eligible to apply during this grant cycle. If you have questions about applying, contact Susan Matheny at susanmatheny@berriencommunity.org.