South Haven Area Emergency Services firefighter Lt. Brian Horan is shown in soiled gear after fighting a fire. Studies indicate that exposure to even routine firefighting, can cause carcinogens to be absorbed through contact or inhalation.
Photo provided / South Haven Area Emergency Services
First responders for South Haven Area Emergency Services now have more capable commercial cleaning equipment to decontaminate carcinogens from gear and prevent cross contamination with other laundry.
Provided photo / South Haven Area Emergency Services
The three SHAES stations now have industrial washers built especially for the purpose of cleaning the gear.
Photo provided / South Haven Area Emergency Services
SOUTH HAVEN — First responders at South Haven Area Emergency Services now have much more capable commercial cleaning equipment that decontaminates carcinogens from bunker gear and prevents cross contamination with other laundry thanks to grants from three industries and a bank.
Each of the three SHAES stations now has industrial washers built especially for the purpose of cleaning the gear. In addition, the staff has built drying equipment saving the department significant expenses that would have been incurred by purchasing commercial products.