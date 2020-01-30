SOUTH HAVEN — First responders at South Haven Area Emergency Services now have much more capable commercial cleaning equipment that decontaminates carcinogens from bunker gear and prevents cross contamination with other laundry thanks to grants from three industries and a bank.

Each of the three SHAES stations now has industrial washers built especially for the purpose of cleaning the gear. In addition, the staff has built drying equipment saving the department significant expenses that would have been incurred by purchasing commercial products.

Tags