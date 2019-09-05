SOUTH HAVEN — Two administrators at South Haven Baseline Middle School found a student with a gun on Wednesday morning, according to a note school officials issued to parents that afternoon.
According to the note posted online, the school’s assistant principal was first notified that a student was in possession of a gun. “The principal and assistant principal promptly responded by isolating the student and securing the weapon,” the post said.
Police were then called and the incident remains under investigation.
South Haven police on Wednesday did not issue any information about the scare, saying that a statement would be released sometime today regarding the incident.
School officials added: “While an incident of this nature is one we hope to never be faced with, we are thankful that our students did the right thing by reporting the information to a trusted adult.”
No other details regarding the incident were released by the school district on Wednesday.