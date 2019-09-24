ST. JOSEPH — A man who thought he would spend his life with Kemia Hassel after killing her husband instead will likely spend the rest of his days in prison.
Family and friends of U.S. Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III packed a Berrien County courtroom Monday to learn the fate of the man who shot and killed him.
Jeremy Cuellar, 25, was sentenced by Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula to 65 to 90 years in prison. He must serve the minimum of 65 years before being eligible to seek parole at age 90. At one point during his sentencing hearing, deputies rushed to surround Cuellar as he shouted out an expletive, started crying aloud and held his head in his hands.
Shortly before he was set to go on trial in July on a first-degree murder charge in Hassel’s death and other, lesser charges, Cuellar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
An agreement reached between Berrien Chief Assistant Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli and Cuellar’s lawyer, Edwin Johnson, called for a mandatory minimum sentence of 65 years in prison. Had he been convicted of first-degree murder, the sentence would have been automatic life without parole.
“The road to redemption is a long one and you will spend the rest of your life walking it,” Pasula told Cuellar before handing down his sentence. “This was a choice you made. You chose money and your narcissistic desires. This was deliberate and purposeful, and was discussed at length over many months. You had time to abandon this plan.”
Cuellar and Kemia Hassel, while deployed to South Korea serving in the U.S. Army, planned the death of Tyrone Hassel III after becoming lovers. Kemia, 22, was convicted by a jury following a four-day trial on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and has been handed the mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
During her trial, testimony included a recorded phone call from jail to Kemia Hassel’s mother, in which she tells her mother that she and Cuellar planned the killing of Tyrone, partly for money. She said they planned for it to happen while all three were on leave for the holidays.
The night of Dec. 31, 2018, Tyrone Hassel III was gunned down outside his father’s house in St. Joseph Township, where he and his wife, along with their baby, were staying for the holidays. According to testimony, the killing happened shortly after Tyrone, who was attending a nearby gathering, notified Kemia that he was about to bring her a plate of food.
“I apologize to the family again sincerely,” Cuellar said before being sentenced. “I was a fool for just taking her word and not seeing who Sgt. Hassel really was. I apologize to the Army. I opened up to her and she played on me.”
According to previous testimony, Kemia Hassel had told Cuellar her husband was abusive. But others have described Tyrone Hassel III as a selfless hero, an admirable soldier and a family man who loved his wife.
“You could have ended up having his house, his wife and his son, but you will never be him,” Tyrone’s mother, Lashanda Jones, told Cuellar at his sentencing hearing. “He did not deserve what you did to him.”
That prompted an emotional outburst from Cuellar.
Tyrone’s father, Tyrone Hassel Jr., told the court he has spoken one-on-one with Cuellar at the jail. He said Cuellar told him all he ever heard about Tyrone III were bad things. But, the grieving father told Cuellar in court, “He loved his family and he loved his wife. You did a very selfish thing because you wanted that family.”
Pierangeli, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant Prosecutor Trevor Maveal, said the 65-year minimum sentence “will ensure he never walks out as a free man.”
Johnson said when he was first assigned Cuellar’s case, “I was convinced he was guilty of conspiracy but not murder. I was sure it was a case of mistaken identity. But when I talked to him about the second-degree murder (plea offer), he told me he had committed the crime and he wanted to make things right.”
He said Cuellar was in love with Kemia Hassel.
“She encouraged that relationship, for $500,000. He has come to realize and accept that he was a tool. He made a horrible decision,” Johnson said. “His outburst here is because he is so frustrated and ashamed.”
Pierangeli said the U.S. Army will not pursue military charges in the case.
