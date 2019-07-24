Hacking the hackers

ST. JOSEPH — When Cory Peek was in high school, an early morning habit may have provided a hint as to his future career choice.
“We lived in Shoreham, across from what used to be Dale’s Donuts. Waiting for the bus in the morning, I’d scoot across the street to get a doughnut. I think maybe they were 50 cents,” he recalls.
Peek, now a police officer, graduated from Lakeshore High School in 1991, went to Lake Michigan College for a year, then joined the U.S. Air Force. After four years in the service he became a police officer in Memphis, Tenn., where he was a patrolman for six years.
He later moved back to Michigan and worked for his father’s tree service, then in security at Palisades Nuclear Plant, then in loss prevention at Lowe’s. In 2002 he went to work for the Benton Harbor Police Department and worked there until starting as a road deputy for the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department in 2009. He was promoted to road sergeant in 2013, then became a detective sergeant in 2014 and moved up to the detective bureau at the sheriff’s office, where he works as the department’s computer forensics expert.
He has special training, and in November 2018 passed a six-month course that no one in Berrien County has ever passed, becoming a certified forensic computer examiner.
“You take an exam every month, then there’s a final written exam. There’s no grade. It’s pass or fail. I was so nervous,” Peek said.
The certification is from the International Association of Computer Investigative Specialists.
Peek says that, having grown up in Southwest Michigan, moving back to Michigan was like “coming home.”
“Moving back to Michigan was the best because I like the climate changes, but I’m slowly not liking winter, especially in April,” Peek said in an interview in his office at the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.
His office is filled with various electronics. Using sophisticated equipment, he can extract data from computers or cellphones, including information that has been deleted.
In one instance, Peek was able to solve a case in which a small company in Eau Claire was cheated out of $100,000 by a man in Nigeria who had hacked into the company’s email account. With help from a woman in Pennsylvania, the man had set up bank accounts through which he was filtering money the company was sending as payments to a supplier in Canada. The fraud came to light when the company never received items that had been ordered and paid for, and the supplier said the money was never received.
He’s also been instrumental in helping authorities have evidence to prosecute child sexual abuse cases and murder cases. He often is called to testify in court hearings and trials.
“I see some ugly stuff, and I have to kind of let it slip away after work,” he said. “At a training one time, one guy told me ‘If it hurts to see it, remember what (the victim) felt. Just be there for the victims and know that you’re helping them.’ It’s helped me to remember that.”
His family life keeps him busy. He and his wife, Gretchen, have a son Colin, 9, and a daughter Cecilia, 7. He is a Cub Scout Den Leader for his son’s den, and has coached both kids in soccer.
Gretchen Peek is a third-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in St. Joseph. Peek said she doesn’t often use her “teacher voice” on him, but when she does, there’s good reason.
“One Christmas morning we were supposed to go to her parents’ house for brunch at 10. She’s upstairs getting ready. I forgot, and made this huge breakfast. She comes down and the kids and I are sitting there eating. We’re all happy. I think I got teacher voice that morning. And I deserved it. I totally forgot about brunch at her parents’ house.”