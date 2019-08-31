Hanson Theatre is getting a facelift

BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Hanson Theatre will get almost $500,000 in upgrades this fall, as Lake Michigan College rolls on with renovating its Napier Avenue main campus.
LMC Board members unanimously awarded $497,056 in contracts this week for the work to three firms, from Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and St. Joseph.
All the companies are the lowest qualified bidders for the job, which will require temporarily closing Hanson this fall, according to Anne Erdman, vice president of administration.
“We’re pleased that the largest package is by a local firm, from St. Joe,” Erdman said. “We’re taking the opportunity, while we’re doing it, to improve the acoustics, and to improve the sound.”
The college will use the GhostLight Theater until the Hanson reopens, which should happen by the end of December, Erdman said.
Board members awarded a $229,400 interior finishing bid to Roggow Construction Co., of St. Joseph, a $51,982 theater seating bid to Irwin Seating Co., of Grand Rapids, and a $48,000 rigging bid to Tobins Lake Sales, Inc., of Ann Arbor.
The board also authorized $151,674 for design and contingency costs, $10,000 for a digital sound board, and $6,000 to disconnect and reconnect the seating and lighting grid.
However, the college will re-bid the electrical work next month, after it found the only bidder “non-competitive,” according to a board memo.
The theater is getting a complete overhaul, including new flooring and paint; upgraded house and theater lighting, plus a new digital sound board; replacement of all existing seats; and replacement of the theatrical lighting grid, and reinstallation of the existing rigging, “to correct safety issues,” the memo stated.
Erdman couldn’t recall when Hanson opened, but said that all the fixtures are original to the building – which means it’s past time to upgrade them, she said.
“This is a great time to do it,” she said.
LMC is funding most of the work with donations from longtime supporters, Merlin and Carolyn Hanson, as well as its own capital funds, Erdman said.
The Hansons came up with $410,000 of the cost, “so the majority is there,” Erdman said. “This is an act of love – they originally helped that to be financed, and they want to make sure it’s kept up.”
The board also approved a brand identity policy that limits use of LMC logos, symbols and trademarks to those approved by the college.
No employee or department can create its own logo or brand, nor change any current written and graphic materials, without approval from LMC’s Marketing Department, the policy states.
In other business, President Trevor Kubatzke introduced Nygil Likely, LMC’s new dean of student affairs, to the board.
Likely emerged as LMC’s top choice after “a robust search” that drew 80 applicants for the job, Kubatzke said.
“Throughout all of this (the search process), 90 percent of those who met Nygil and the other candidates said, ‘This is the guy.’ We talked about our guiding principles – as you get to know Nygil, you’ll see that he is the epitome of our guiding principles,” he said.
Likely spent five years as director of student services at Davenport University and five years at Calvin College before coming to LMC. He also worked as an associate vice chancellor for the City Colleges of Chicago.
“I’m very glad to be part of the Lake Michigan College family, and I’m excited to be here, and look forward to serving with you all,” he said