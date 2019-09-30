BENTON HARBOR — Harbor Shores Resort has announced a partnership with Edgewater Bank, of St. Joseph, that secures a long-term sponsorship of Harbor Shore’s scenic 11-mile Edgewater Fitness Trail at Harbor Shores.
Starting in 2020, the Edgewater Fitness Trail at Harbor Shores’ signature autumn event will be the “11K Plus Change Fitness Relay.” The run will utilize all 11-plus miles of the trail system, allowing participants of all ages to team up to complete the relay. All proceeds raised from the event will go back into the maintenance and development of the trails.
An informal “rehearsal” version of the 11K Plus Change Fitness Relay will be held Oct. 19 to kick off the Harbor Shores-Edgewater Bank partnership and to welcome the public to discover, or rediscover, the trail system.
The sponsorship will help maintain and beautify the multi-loop public trail system built as part of the Harbor Shores Resort Development and present fitness-driven community events that showcase the trail’s design and natural beauty.
Encompassing six different loops located within the Harbor Shores communities, Jean Klock Park and downtown Benton Harbor, the trail system features stretches along the Harbor Shores golf course, Lake Michigan, the Paw Paw River and the St. Joseph River with the ability to accommodate hiking, biking, walking as well as winter activities like cross-country skiing or snowshoeing.
Edgewater Bank will also help create and manage an annual springtime “Corporate Olympics” event geared for two-person teams from regional businesses and utilizing the trails, local roads and the Paw Paw River for a unique triathlon format that will including running, biking and stand-up paddleboarding. All events conducted on the Edgewater Fitness Trail at Harbor Shores will raise funds for the maintenance and further development of the trail system and its fitness components.
The Michigan Fitness Foundation and Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports recently named Edgewater Bank its 2019 Governor’s Fitness Award for Healthy Workplace in the small- to medium-sized company category.
The trail’s loops include:
• The “Championship Loop” (3.35-mile circuit) runs from North Shore Drive east to Upton Drive and from Graham Avenue north to Klock Road. Within the Loop are the Trailside cottages, the Fairways neighborhood, holes 1-5 at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores, a boat ramp, parking and restroom facilities.
• The “Jean Klock Park Loop” (1.42-mile circuit) runs from M-63 east to Lake Michigan and from Klock Road north to Grand Boulevard. There is a picnic pavilion located within Jean Klock Park, as well as two scenic points.
• The “Harbor’s Edge Loop” (1.47-mile circuit) runs from the Paw Paw River east to Lake Michigan and from the St. Joseph River north to Whitwam Drive. The Harbor’s Edge Loop is the site of the Harbor Village development that includes a marina, boutique hotel, condominiums and cottages and recently completed pedestrian bridge to connect to Main street in Benton Harbor.
• The “River’s Edge Loop” (1.89-mile circuit) runs from North Shore Drive east to M-63 and from the row of Hideaway cottages south to Klock Road.
• The “Arts District Loop” (1.28-mile circuit) in downtown Benton Harbor runs from Paw Paw Avenue east to Water Street and from Main Street North Graham Avenue.
• The “Commerce Loop” (1.86-mile circuit) runs from Water Street east to Riverview Drive and from Main Street north Graham Avenue.
For information, visit www.harborshoresresort.com.