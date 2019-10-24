BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Red Cross and Salvation Army are usually on the scene at major fires and accidents, helping the victims of these tragedies.
Meanwhile, the first responders who work at such scenes in all kinds of weather often go hours without food, water or shelter.
A new organization, HART Berrien County, is out to change that. HART stands for Helping Area Response Teams.
Pastor Douglas Adams said Trinity Lutheran Church in Berrien Springs launched the all-volunteer organization after a similar organization, HART Huron Valley, donated a retired ambulance to Trinity Lutheran in February.
The donated vehicle, stocked with snacks, water, Gatorade and coffee, will take volunteers to fires and other emergencies to provide support to first responders who may be on the scene for several hours.
“This is taking what we talk about on Sunday morning and putting it into action,” Pastor Adams said. He said he got the idea to start a HART organization after observing first responders and many community volunteers on the scene for hours, even days, during flooding in Berrien Springs last year.
Troy Marske, a member of Trinity Lutheran, is the volunteer coordinator for HART Berrien County.
“To me it’s about being a good steward, helping the community and helping each other,” he said.
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said he thinks HART will be a great asset to the county’s first responders.
“I’m glad this group wants to give back and help when it’s needed. This group is willing to come assist us, and it helps us to not have to free up other first responders to bring things,” Bailey said. “I think its going to be an asset for them to be in the community. I’m glad they decided to take up an important thing like this.”
Marske is the service manager at Shadow Trailer World in Berrien Springs, where the HART vehicle is parked between runs. Marske said Shadow World, managed by Brent Harnish, “has been great” about allowing that, and allowing Marske to leave work if called out during the day.
“The community has really stepped up,” Marske said. There are eight volunteers, and HART Berrien County is looking for more.
So far HART has gone on two runs, including a large apartment fire in Berrien Springs and a barn fire in Bertrand Township. Marske said he has given a presentation and business card to most emergency response organizations throughout the county, and police and firefighters can call HART if they think they will be an a scene for a long time.
“We’re transitioning from summer to winter. Instead of cold water and air conditioning, it will be coffee, heat and warmth. We could use donations of heavy coats and other winter-wear,” Marske said.
A list of specific needs can be found on HART Berrien County’s Facebook page. Donations can be made online or by calling the Trinity Lutheran, Berrien Springs, office at 473-1811 and asking for Pastor Adams. Anyone wishing to volunteer for HART Berrien County can call Marske at 861-3743 or stop by Shadow Trailer World in Berrien Springs.
