Hartford may sell property for medical marijuana grow operation

HARTFORD — The Hartford City Commission got the ball rolling Monday night on another future medical marijuana facility in the city.
Commissioners approved a notice of intent to sell a city-owned 9-acre piece of vacant property at Marion Avenue and Hillsborough Street for $75,000. A medical marijuana growing company, Great Lakes Grow, is eyeing the site for a $5 million growing facility.
City Manager Yemi Akinwale said the actual sale agreement will come before the City Commission at a later date.
Commissioners have previously said they think it’s a win-win for the city because of the added tax value the property will have with a building added to it.
At least two other companies have expressed interest in growing medical marijuana in Hartford. Another party is interested in opening a dispensary in addition to the one dispensary that is expected to open its doors next month.
This interest led to the City Commission expanding the number of licenses allowed up to 26 at its workshop meeting last week.
The city’s original medical marijuana ordinance, approved in November 2017, allowed one of each type of license/facility.
The ordinance now allows five Class A (500 plants) growing licenses, three Class B (1,000 plants) growing licenses and five Class C (1,500 plants) growing licenses. It also allows five processing facilities, two secure transporters, four dispensaries and two safety compliance facilities.
Contact: anewman@TheHP.com, 932-0357, Twitter: @HPANewman