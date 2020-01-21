HARTFORD — Hartford will soon compete for a portion of $10 million available from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. for local infrastructure projects.
The Hartford City Commission held a public hearing Monday night on a resolution to apply for a $2 million Infrastructure and Resiliency Community Development Block Grant.
“The proposed project is comprehensive in nature because it affords us the opportunity to replace water, sanitary and storm sewer lines and road reconstruction in one project,” City Manager Yemi Akinwale said.
If granted the funds, the city will match it with $390,000 from the city’s water, sewer and road funds.
The proposed project locations include: East Linden and Clark Street from Spaulding to Olds Avenue; Wendell Avenue from Oak to East Main Street; Clark Street from Spaulding to Wendell Avenue; and East Linden Street from Spaulding Street to Olds Avenue.
The existing storm sewer on East Linden Street will be removed and a new 12-inch storm sewer will be installed throughout the project area. In addition, curbs and gutters will be added throughout the project area and sidewalk ramps will be upgraded to ADA compliance.
These projects were determined to be most needed based on the city’s recent Storm and Waste Water Management Plan.
Akinwale said this grant is hard to get because so many communities compete for the only $10 million available, but that if Hartford gets it, the money would stretch the life of these roads and infrastructure for many years to come.
The city commission will approve the resolution to apply for the grant at its business meeting next Monday.
In other business, commissioners moved a discussion on opting into recreational marijuana facilities to next week’s meeting because Commissioner John Miller was absent.
The commissioners, who approved allowing medical marijuana facilities in November 2017, decided in December to make a decision on opting in or not to recreational in January.
Also next week, commissioners will vote on if they would like to decrease the number of times they meet in a month from twice to once.