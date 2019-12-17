Hartford still mulling recreational marijuana

HARTFORD — City commissioners in Hartford will take the next month to decide if they’d like to opt in to allowing recreational marijuana facilities.
After a discussion Monday night, commissioners decided they would like some more information on the state’s recreational marijuana taxation program and how exactly it would benefit the city.
“I see this as a decision based on finance,” Commissioner Dennis Goss said.
Doug Von Koenig, owner of Med+Leaf, the only licensed medical marijuana facility in the city, said it just makes sense business-wise for him and the city.
He said if his store can sell recreational marijuana, it will bring even more people into the city, along with more tax revenue – money and people that would otherwise go to another city to get the products.
City commissioners decided to put the recreational marijuana ordinance on the January agenda.
Hartford voters in the November 2018 election voted in favor of recreational marijuana, 368-245.
In other business, approval of an application for a medical marijuana provisioning center, at 325 W. Main St., from Bloomhill, LLC, was tabled.
City Manager Yemi Akinwale said the company emailed him before the meeting to ask that the approval be taken off the agenda.
He said the city’s attorney said everything in the application was in compliance and ready to be approved by the city commission, so he would have to look into why they didn’t want to gain approval on Monday night.
Commissioners also discussed a request from Shirley Cross to annex her property, along County Road 687, into the city. She presented the idea at last month’s meeting and brought more information with her this month.
Her property, right on the other side of I-94 and in Hartford Township, is being eyed by The Green Door in Bangor for a medical marijuana grow facility and provisioning center.
Commissioner John Miller said that he would not support this, as it would keep business by the highway and not bringing people into town.
Cross asked if it was just a grow operation whether he would support it. Miller said yes, he would then support it.
Other commissioners worry about having to connect water and sewer to the property, by going under the highway. The city commission decided to get more information.
Commissioners also decided to go stop meeting twice a month, and will now meet just once a month, starting in January.
Mayor Rick Hall said he thinks the commission doesn’t end up doing much at its second meeting, so adding an extra half hour to one meeting would be worth it, even if an occasional special meeting was needed.
The single meeting will remain at 7:30 p.m. and be on the fourth Monday of the month.
