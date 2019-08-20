Hartford still weighing marijuana ordinance update

HARTFORD — City commissioners in Hartford are still trying to determine if they should allow more medical marijuana facilities in the city, with even more companies expressing interest.
A committee to discuss the topic, put together during last month’s meeting, didn’t have time to meet before Monday’s City Commission meeting.
City Manager Yemi Akinwale reminded commissioners Monday night that the city’s medical marijuana ordinance, adopted in November 2017, has written into it: “At least every year after adoption of this ordinance, city commission shall review the maximum number of each type of marijuana facility allowed and determine whether this maximum should be changed.”
Commissioners on the committee said they would try to meet soon.
At least two more groups are interested in opening medical marijuana dispensaries in Hartford, but the city’s ordinance only allows one of each type of facility: One Class A grower, 500 plants; one Class B grower, 1,000 plants; one Class C grower, 1,500 plants; one processor facility; one secure transporter; one safety compliance facility; and one dispensary.
The one dispensary, Med+Leaf, that has been approved by the city and the state, is on track to open its doors Oct. 1 at 309 W. Main St.
Someone representing a marijuana growing company spoke at Monday’s meeting, expressing interest in a nine-acre property at Marion Avenue and Hillsborough Street, for a $5 million growing facility.
Commissioners expressed some concern about the property being far enough away from nearby churches and agreed to look into it.
Another company is still proposing to have a marijuana grow operation on some of the property at the Hartford Speedway.
