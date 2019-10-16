Haven Harvest festival runs Friday-Sunday

SOUTH HAVEN — Expect some fun and a little fright when Haven Harvest festival gets underway in South Haven this weekend.
The three-day festival, Friday-Sunday, includes pie sampling, musical entertainment, pumpkin painting, horse-drawn hayrides, children’s games, a scarecrow judging contest, orchard tours and a historical walking tour of South Haven’s north side.
One of the more frightening events will come courtesy of Our Town Players community theater troupe when they present their 2nd annual Halloween production, “Harvest Horror.”
The production will consist of three short plays, “Hostage Situation,” “Happy Harry” and “The Children,” and will be performed in the historic South Haven Masonic Temple, 321 Center St.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at Wolverine Hardware, 530 Huron St.
“Halloween has always been my favorite holiday and I’ve always enjoyed spooky plays,” said Chris Measzros, director of “Harvest Horror.”
The plays are geared toward adults, so as a result teens less than 16 will not be allowed to attend.
“There is much for children to do during Harvest Fest so we thought it would be great to contribute something else for the adults,” Measzros said.
Robert Arnold wrote “Happy Harry” and “Hostage Situation” and Kyle Hadley wrote “The Children.” All the scripts were first performed on the radio in Memphis in 2008 or 2009. They were produced by Chatterbox Audio Theater, a podcast-based theater company.
“Happy Harry” revolves around main character Michael, who claims a spirit named Harry lives in his head and makes him do bad things. So he kidnaps the five people closest to him to help him hide his crime.
“Hostage Situation” involves a bank robbery that goes sideways when the robbers accidentally shoot the bank guard and take several hostages. Things really go off the rails when the hostages turn out to be werewolves. And “The Children” opens with a couple who moves to the country to start a family. But the old farmhouse they purchased hides many secrets including a house of murdered orphans and a mysterious old man who protects them.
Performers who will be acting in the plays include Chad Marcoux, Kim Gruber, Kristen Gruetzmacher, Mark Feldkamp, Nick Kurth and Measzros.