BENTON TOWNSHIP — To help parents get their kids ready for a healthy school year, the Berrien County Health Department will host the 4th annual Back to School Bash from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the main office at 2149 E. Napier Ave.
The health department will provide free hearing and vision screenings, immunizations required to enter school, healthy snacks, activities and giveaways for kids of all ages. Information will be available about the WIC program, parenting education classes, health insurance assistance and many other programs and services that can benefit families in Berrien County.
Representatives from local law enforcement agencies will be at the event to continue building positive relationships between police and their communities. Kids will have a chance to see inside police cars and a fire truck.
Representatives from other community agencies, such as the Berrien County Great Start Collaborative, the Lions Club Project KidSight, and Michigan Child ID will also be on hand at the event.
“The Berrien County Health Department is happy to help make the transition easier, happier and healthier for parents and kids during this back to school season,” said Health Officer Nicki Britten. “We know it can be a busy and stressful time for everyone.”
Michigan state law requires that children receive certain immunizations before entering school. Additionally, children entering preschool and kindergarten are required to have their hearing and vision screened.
For information about these school requirements or the Back to School Bash, visit www.bchdmi.org or call 926-7121.