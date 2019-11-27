NILES — Stuffed goose will take on a new meaning Friday when police cars are stuffed with gifts for the less fortunate.
A Michigan State Police patrol car has long been referred to as the “Blue Goose,” and one will be stationed outside the Niles Walmart, 2107 S. 11th St., to collect donations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Troopers will be on hand to collect donations.
The state police are working with Big Brothers Big Sisters and Walmart to collect toys, food, and clothing for those less fortunate. The theme is “Stuff a Blue Goose” for the holidays.
The group hopes to stuff the cars full of toys, food, clothing and monetary donations. All of the items gathered will be given to those families who are supported by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Berrien & Cass Counties. The donations stay local and help families in need within the local communities. Big Brothers Big Sisters is especially in need of toys for children 6 years old and older.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Berrien and Cass provide mentors for 170 children in the Berrien and Cass County area. The donor-supported mentoring organization matches children with volunteer mentors in one-on-one long-term relationships. The goal for Big Brother and Big Sister mentors is to help build the child’s self-confidence, encourage better school performance, and help each child have a brighter view of his or her future.
This is the sixth-year for the “Stuff a Blue Goose” event.
Anyone with items to donate who cannot be at Walmart between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday can drop items off at the Michigan State Police Post in Niles or the Big Brothers Big Sisters office in Niles.