ST. JOSEPH — Chris Heugel is leaving his position as president of the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber to return to the hospitality industry, but there will be no vacancy sign on the Berrien County Board of Commissioners.
The St. Joseph Township resident, who represents District 6 on the board, said his new position will require some traveling, but he won’t be relocating. He was elected as a county commissioner in 2018, and had served as a St. Joseph city commissioner from 2013 to 2017 before moving from the city.
Heugel became president of what was then called the Cornerstone Chamber of Commerce in August 2015, after several months as interim president. He also had served on the Cornerstone board. Before being hired as president, he spent 25 years in the hotel field, including managing the Boulevard Inn and Bistro in St. Joseph for seven years.
Julie Thomsen, chairperson of the chamber board, announced Tuesday that Heugel had submitted his resignation on Sept. 9, and that his last day would be Sept. 20.
“I have sincerely enjoyed working with our members as well as fulfilling the goals and objectives set forth by the Board; however, I have decided to return to my lifelong passion of hotel and restaurant management,” Heugel said in a news release.
Thomsen said the board has begun a search for Heugel’s successor, and has named Greg Parrett, board vice chair, as interim president.
Heugel is joining Aimbridge Hospitality, in hotel and restaurant operations. According to its website, the company is the largest third-party hotel management company in North America, with more than 100,000 rooms, spanning 44 states and seven countries.
Thomsen noted that during Heugel’s tenure, “we successfully grew membership, opened our own office space in downtown St. Joseph, and created effective partnerships with other area Chambers, most notably by integrating with the Bridgman Chamber of Commerce, to become Southwest Michigan’s hub for growing business.”
Heugel’s career in hospitality began in Indianapolis, and he moved to Benton Harbor in 1999. His community work includes serving on the board of directors of St. Joseph Today, as a trustee at the Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen, president of the St. Joseph Kiwanis, and chairman of the Silver Beach Center Operating Committee.
As a county commissioner, Heugel represents Royalton, St. Joseph and Sodus townships, and part of Lincoln Township.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak