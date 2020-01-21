BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien Springs Village Council will soon have a new leader. Just two weeks after Village Council President Milt Richter announced he is resigning that post on Feb. 18, Trustee Jesse Hibler announced his interest in filling the position.
Although the council took no action at its meeting Monday night on either Richter’s retirement or Hibler’s appointment, Richter said he and Hibler will essentially switch jobs in mid-February. Hibler will become the village president and Richter will take Hibler’s vacated trustee seat.
“Jesse will be the president until the November election and I will be taking his spot,” Richter said. “Then both seats will be open on the November ballot. I thought it would be better to do it this way to help with the changeover and hopefully more people will express interest in running in November.”
“I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been a good ride,” Richter said at the close of Monday’s meeting. “Things are looking good in the village. We’ve got a lot done and I think the village looks better than it ever has. I think Jesse is going to do very, very well. I’m please he’s going to take over and run this show.”
Richter, 78, a retired Lake Michigan College instructor and administrator, has served on the council since November 2007 and has been president since September 2010.
Hibler, 43, has been on the council since February 2017 and was elected to his first full four-year term in November 2018. He is the owner of the Hibler Design Studio in the village and has been active in the community.
Hibler currently is the chairman of the public properties and ordinance and historic district study committees, and will soon take Richter’s place on the fire and police committees. He helped develop the village and township’s place-based zoning code and is a member of the joint Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township planning commission.
Monday’s meeting was preceded by a workshop session to go over the Honor Credit Union sewer extension project with Oronoko Township Supervisor Mike Hildebrand and Village Public Works Superintendent Bill Dustin.
The $1.5 million project is in the homestretch, with construction expected to start later this year. The purpose of the project is to extend sewer lines to the north side of M-139 at the U.S. 31 interchange to allow Honor Credit Union to expand its headquarters on Edgewood Drive.
Also on Monday, the village council approved a second amendment to the township-village wastewater service agreement, pending the resolution of a question from Village Attorney Frank DeFrancesco. It reiterates the fact the village has the capacity in its sewage treatment plant and the township will only send its waste to that plant.
That amendment is the only item the village has to approve. Township officials are expected to take other actions in coming months to move the project along.