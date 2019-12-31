SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven High School sophomore Nic Sheppard has added one more title to his racing resume.
The Gobles teen, who has been whipping around the race track since he was kindergarten-age, racked up enough points this past racing season to be named “2019 Great Lakes SCCA Divisional Points Champion.”
Competing in the Formula F class, Sheppard started in the kart class earning plenty of trophies, ribbons and checkered flags.
“I started racing karts when I was 5 years old,” said Sheppard, now 16. “I had a very successful career in karting. I’ve been racing in Formula F for two years now.”
Formally known as Formula Ford, Formula F is an entry-level class of single seat, open-wheeled race cars. Traditionally regarded as the first major stepping stone into formula racing after karting, Formula F is an important step for many Formula One drivers, according to racer.com.
With 36 victories, including three national and seven regional ones, Sheppard has raced on tracks in multiple states, from Wisconsin to Florida. His dream is to become a professional driver.
Sheppard suffered a major health setback this year but came back strong.
“My season was shortened last year due to needing to age in,” he explained. “Being the youngest on the track, there is a sense of pressure and I really need to prove myself. Earlier this year I had surgery on my hip which I had to recover from, and it had delayed my racing season practices and start. My first races were done with me on crutches and no weight bearing. When I had recovered from the hip surgery, I continued on in the season to win seven races and the Great Lakes Championship.”
Sheppard is the first to admit that he couldn’t have accomplished as much as he has without support from his mother, his father and his two brothers.
“This all truly means a lot to me and hopefully we will continue to have successful years in the future,” Sheppard said. “It’s a thrill and adrenaline rush to win a race, and this championship win was especially rewarding. I know I could never get to this point without my father, my family, school support system and my wonderful sponsors.”
The SCCA Great Lakes awards banquet will be held in March.
Sheppard is the son of Dale and Julie Sheppard.