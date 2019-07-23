Hitting the deck running

ST. JOSEPH — Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Spectrum Health System, received an unexpected lesson 11 years ago in how a hospital should respond to a crisis.
It was only a couple of days after the birth of her daughter when a helicopter crashed into the hospital. The staff had to evacuate nine floors of patients from the hospital, including Decker and her newborn.
"The staff was phenomenal," recalled Decker, who was appointed to her position Oct. 1 as the Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health merged with Lakeland Health. "It was the best experience I could imagine. They really took care of us, getting us formula and diapers. It was probably hectic behind the scenes, but they never let it on."
That's how Decker, head of a $6 billion organization that encompasses tens of thousands of caregivers and patients, wants to see Spectrum Health Lakeland operate – safely, efficiently and compassionately.
The organization's mission is "to improve health, inspire hope and save lives," Decker said. The goal, she said, is "personalized health care – to make it simple, affordable and exceptional. That sounds easy, but it's extremely ambitious."
Reaching for big goals has been a hallmark of Decker's career. She joined Spectrum Health in 2002, as a post-graduate fellow, and rose through the ranks to positions including executive vice president and chief operating officer, before succeeding retiring Richard Breon as CEO.
Heading the operation was always her goal, Decker said.
"It was quite fast," she said. "But I felt I was ready for it. I enjoy a challenge."
Decker, an Iowa native, learned about hard work and having a dream from her parents. Her father, Harvey Freese, was a meteorologist who found it difficult to find a job in the recession of the early 1970s. He and his partner, Charlie Notis, began their own weather forecasting company in 1973, that grew to include many major industrial and commercial clients.
The only hitch in the early years was that the Freese-Notis forecast sometimes frightened farmers who heard it as "freeze notice," Decker said.
Her father taught her about working hard and "to have something to be passionate about," Decker said. Her mother, an art teacher, emphasized having fun.
Her father's decision to become an entrepreneur "gives me that courage every single day."
Decker carried that can-do attitude to the University of Iowa. After a year as a pre-med student, she decided she could be more effective in health care working behind the scenes, and switched to a business major. She took on a daunting master's program that included health administration and industrial engineering.
Many of her courses in engineering dealt with airplane and auto safety, which Decker applied to health care.
With Spectrum Health, she learned from Breon "to have a vision, and to have an ambitious vision. ... My role as CEO is to think and drive toward that vision every single day."
Under her leadership, Spectrum Health implemented a $300 million EPIC electronic medical records system. Decker believes, in the next 10 years, telemedicine will be a regular part of how patients interact with their physicians.
The integration with Lakeland presented its own challenges. Spectrum Health includes 12 hospitals with 26,000 employees, the largest employer in west Michigan. Lakeland encompasses three hospitals, has 4,100 employees, and is the largest employer in Berrien County.
Decker said, as part of a regional hospital network, she was already familiar with Lakeland officials and had developed strong relationships that were useful during the transition.
"It was wonderful to see the attention to detail" among Lakeland staff, Decker said.
The merger came in the midst of a $160 million expansion project at Lakeland, with a five-story patient pavilion being built along with ongoing renovations.
Decker has been most impressed with "the technology and the thinking to be more efficient, to be energy efficient, efficient for caregivers, efficient for patients, and focusing on the safety aspect."
Teamwork is important, she said. Spectrum Health's new vision statement came after getting input from 5,000 people.
"It's not one plus one equals two. It's one plus one equals 11, because we will be better because we work together," Decker said.
Decker, her husband and two children had visited Silver Beach, the carousel and other sites. Her children – Maddie, 11 and Drew, 9 – share a birthday, May 27. Her husband, Jay, is a teacher who chose to be a stay-at-home dad.
Decker said she likes to use her spare time to spend time with her husband and kids and participate in their activities. She recently completed a 5K run with her son, his first.
"What I loved the most was seeing the pride on his face when he crossed the finish line," Decker said. "That will motivate him to do other things."
Decker serves on numerous boards that promote health and wellness, as well as economic development. She was named one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Health Care in 2018 by Crain's Business Detroit, among other recognitions.
"You gotta stay busy," Decker said. "And you have to be doing the right things. If you love it, it's not work. You're enthusiastic, you're energized by what could be. That's how I like to approach my work."
