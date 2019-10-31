DOWAGIAC — The Cass County Democratic Party will be hosting state representative and congressional candidate Jon Hoadley at the Round Oak for a town hall event from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Cass County Democratic Party.
Hoadley, D-Kalamazoo, serves as vice chairman for the state House Appropriations Committee.
“During his time in the Legislature, Hoadley has focused on expanding access to health care, investing in education and protecting our environment,” the release stated.
Hoadley may face the task of unseating 6th District representative Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, though Upton has yet to make his plans official for the next election cycle.
“Since launching in April, Hoadley’s campaign has been organizing across the district and has already pulled in major local and national endorsements including Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Southwest Michigan Building Trades, IBEW Local 131, the Human Rights Campaign, End Citizens United, and League of Conservation Voters,” the release stated.
The event is open to the public. Questions about the event may be directed to Naomi Ludman at 269-783-6690, team leader of the Dowagiac Dems, Cass County Democratic Party.