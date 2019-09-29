ST. JOSEPH — The Southwest Michigan housing market rebounded in a big way in August.
Home sales in August increased 25 percent from July sales, making the number of completed home sales in August the highest per month in 2019.
Alan Jeffries, association executive of Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors, said the average and median selling prices dropped 5 percent in August from July.
The average and median selling prices peaked in May and June.
“Comparing August 2019 to August 2018, the number of houses sold varied by 10 houses for a 3 percent increase in August 2019,” Jeffries said. “Year-to-date home sales in August were up by just 11 houses.”
The average selling price in August 2019 for houses sold in Southwest Michigan was $239,639 compared to $238,886 in August 2018, for just $753 difference in price.
Year-to-date, the average selling price increased by 4 percent.
The median selling price jumped 12 percent to $189,900 in August 2019 from $170,000 in August 2018. Year-to-date, the median selling price rose 9 percent.
The total dollar volume in August 2019 increased slightly due to the higher selling prices. Year-to-date, the total dollar volume rose 4 percent over August 2018.
The inventory of houses for sale in Southwest Michigan dropped 4 percent below that in August 2018. At 1,864 houses, the market had a 7.5-month supply of homes for sale. In comparison, the market had 17.8-month supply with 3,757 house for sale in August 2010.
Locally, the mortgage rate decreased to 3.69 from 3.96 in July. Last year in August, the rate was 4.68. Nationally, the Freddie Mac mortgage rate in August declined to 3.58 from 3.75 in July for a 30-year conventional mortgage.
Across the country
According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales inched up in August, marking two consecutive months of growth.
Three of the four major regions reported a rise in sales, while the West recorded a decline last month.
Total existing-home sales rose 1.3 percent from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.49 million in August. Overall sales are up 2.6 percent from a year ago.
NAR’s chief economist Lawrence Yun attributed the increase in sales to falling mortgage rates.
“As expected, buyers are finding it hard to resist the current rates,” Yun said. “The desire to take advantage of these promising conditions is leading more buyers to the market.”
The median existing-home price for all housing types in August was $278,200, up 4.7 percent from August 2018. August’s price increase marks the 90th straight month of year-over-year gains.
“Sales are up, but inventory numbers remain low and are thereby pushing up home prices,” Yun said. “Homebuilders need to ramp up new housing, as the failure to increase construction will put home prices in danger of increasing at a faster pace than income.”
Regionally, existing-home sales in the Midwest grew 3.1 percent to an annual rate of 1.31 million, which is a 2.3 percent increase from August 2018. The median price in the Midwest was $220,000 – a 6.6 percent jump from a year ago.
Nationally, the total housing inventory at the end of August decreased to 1.86 million, down from 1.9 million existing-homes available for sale in July, and marking a 2.6 percent decrease from 1.91 million a year ago.
Unsold inventory is at a 4.1-month supply at the current sales pace, down from 4.2 months in July and from the 4.3-month figure recorded in August 2018.
