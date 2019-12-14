Can you offer some tips on best practices for home security? For example: Lights outside? Security cameras? Barking dog? Gun in my nightstand? In your career, what things have you seen that work best to deter criminals?
Michael, Benton Harbor
Hi Michael, thank you for your question. Locking your doors when you leave and at night is the first suggestion I will offer. Another important tip to remember is never open your door for somebody you don’t know. Talk to them through the door and if somebody needs help, offer to call the police for them. This is especially true for our seniors, as many elderly scams begin with a knock on the door.
If you have blinds or window coverings, close them to prevent a thief from “window shopping” while you are not home. (This is especially true around Christmas when you have presents under the tree.) The use of an automatic timer for lights or TV is a good idea if you will be gone for several days.
Technology for home security systems has evolved rapidly over the past few years. There are good home security companies you can use and there are also highly rated do-it-yourself home security products on the market. Doorbell and other security cameras are more affordable then ever and a great tool to use. I have a favorite and in my opinion a highly effective home security method – a dog. I have noticed over my career that I have responded to very few home burglaries where a medium or large dog is in the home.
Right now police agencies all over our area are taking calls of vehicle burglaries at residences. Please do not leave anything valuable in your car that you would not want to have stolen. Reports are being taken for stolen purses, wallets, electronics and even guns that have been left in cars by their owners.
If you would like more information about home or business security, please contact Dep. Kelly Laesch in our Crime Prevention Office at klaesch@berriencounty.org.
