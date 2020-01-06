COLOMA — A food pantry doesn’t have to be just a food pantry.
When Carole Sternaman, executive director of Hope Resources, realized this, she went to work actualizing a place that not only feeds people in need, but teaches people skills.
“We want folks to be self-sufficient so they don’t need us any more,” she said. “And maybe they’ll come back and teach. That’s the major goal of Hope Resources.”
The food pantry will open at 9 a.m. tomorrow in its new, much larger location at 262 N. Paw Paw St., Coloma.
“It’s been five years, and it took a whole lot of people in many, many places to help make this happen,” Sternaman said.
Hope Resources is made up of the former North Berrien Food Pantry, which was run out of a small office at the Coloma United Methodist Church for more than 40 years, and several other organizations and pantries, including the one out of Plymouth Congregational Church in Watervliet.
Sandy Pritchett, who now serves on the board of Hope Resources, decided when she retired a few years ago to consolidate the Plymouth Congregational Church food pantry she ran for 27 years into Hope Resources.
“I was in a little closet and (Sternaman) was in a little closet,” Pritchett said. “This was a much better idea.”
The small former space served, on a high-traffic month, about 184 people – meaning about 420 family members were fed each month.
The new location, in the Coloma Masonic Temple building, was once the Coloma Public Library, a resale shop, a flea market and most recently a game store.
It gives space for Sternaman to have her own office – at the old location her computer had to be in with the food.
Eventually there will be a kitchenette in the back for cooking classes. This will include how to cook, cooking healthy and cooking on a budget.
There will be a sewing center with donated sewing machines where people will get to learn how to sew.
“We’ve got women really excited about that,” Sternaman said. “And we’ve got so many sewing machines donated to us already.”
A clothing closet for free clothes will also be available for clients. The racks were funded by the Knights of Columbus in Watervliet when Carson’s went out of business at the Orchards Mall.
She said another space in the building will be for outside groups to come in to set up.
“Job fairs, Kinexus, WIC, the hospital if they want to come,” Sternaman said. “Our goal is to offer to the general population a boot up that some of the seniors get at the senior center.”
She said no matter how many programs come in, first and foremost they are a food pantry.
“We won’t cut back on food to pay the bills. That’s why we’ve been writing grants like crazy,” Sternaman.
The most recent grant received was a $20,000 BEST Grant from the Michigan Masons for new programming and the costs that they’re incurring to make the programs happen.
Hope Resources is supported by seven area churches, as well as the Coloma Lions Club, the Coloma Lioness Club and Menasha Packaging. The North Berrien Senior Center staff and board are also loyal supporters, holding community dinners monthly, with the proceeds going to Hope Resources.
Besides ongoing support, Sternaman said Anchor Signs gifted a large sign for the front of the building, and the crew from USA Gutters hung it and other signage.
The walls inside the space are new construction, built by Hope Resource’s treasurer, Bill Ott.
The Coloma Band Boosters is allowing the pantry to use two of its freezers.
“So they use them for three days during the Glad Peach Festival to sell ice cream and someone had to store them in their garage,” Sternaman said. “So we will use them during the year and during the festival weekend, they’ll just wheel them down the street.”
The Coloma Public Library donated a computer. Other shelves and building equipment have been donated as well.
“Little things are just falling into place,” Sternaman said. “That doesn’t happen in big cities, I don’t think. With small towns, it’s not what you know but who you know.”
A Heart of Cook grant received early on helped Hope Resources get baby supplies and toiletries for the pantry. The Berrien Community Foundation gave a similar grant that they’re still working on spending.
“We didn’t have the space for storage,” Sternaman said. “But guess what? Now we do.”
Long-term goals for the pantry and center include making sure the space is comfortable for people when they come in so they’re not afraid to ask for help, according to Sternaman.
As a former educator, she hopes to do more work with the schools, targeting kids who may need some extra food or help at home.
“It’s all about everybody chipping in and doing a little bit when they can and how they can,” she said. “It doesn’t take anybody with a big wad of cash to make an impact in their community. Whether it’s an hour of time or a sack of groceries, we always need volunteers.”
Sternaman said what’s made this possible is prayer.
“And a whole lot of support from many churches, many organizations, companies and individuals that recognize that there’s a need for this to happen in our small community,” she said. “When I started this whole thing five years ago, I had no idea it’d be this big.”
And what’s to become of the little closet over at the church that housed the pantry for so many years?
“We painted it and it’s going to be turned into an office,” Sternaman said. “It’s going to be different because we were in there forever.”
The new pantry is open 9-11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with hopefully night hours to come, depending on volunteers, Sternaman said.
For more information, visit HOPE Resources on Facebook.
