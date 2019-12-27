Hopeful and humbled

STEVENSVILLE — If it’s better to give than receive, cancer patient Shannon O’Brien, after getting so much support from the community, is looking forward to being on the other side of that equation.
“I can’t wait to be the person to be able to give back,” said O’Brien, of Stevensville, who earlier this year was the first recipient from the Hopeful Home Fund, which helps homeowners facing hardships to pay their back property taxes.
The Hopeful Home Fund, administered by United Way of Southwest Michigan in collaboration with the Berrien County treasurer’s office, is seeking donations to keep the Hopeful Home Fund going.
“It is my hope that the great people of Berrien County will once again step up and donate to help a Berrien County family who is behind on taxes due to circumstances beyond their control, to keep their home and avoid foreclosure,” said Bret Witkowski, Berrien County treasurer.
O’Brien, a single mother with three triplet daughters at home, received $2,400 earlier this year to pay her tax bill. She fell behind when she was unable to continue working at her job as a nurse at Notre Dame University Health Services while being treated for breast cancer.
The Hopeful Home Fund came about after 88-year-old Niles resident Mildred Gray walked more than a mile to Treasurer Bret Witkowski’s office to get on a payment plan for her own property taxes. Following the news coverage, an anonymous donor paid the $1,800 Gray owed, and she was able to remain in her home until she passed away last summer.
Gray’s circumstances led to a suggestion that the treasurer’s office set up a fund for such hardship cases, and Witkowski recruited the United Way to oversee the charity.
O’Brien, who also was helped through a GoFundMe page, went back to work in April, largely out of financial necessity, she said. She is continuing to be treated for problems related to her cancer. But she finds many things to be grateful for, including her daughters Maddi, Abbi and Cait, now juniors at Lakeshore High School – along with a grown daughter, Kristan Daniel, a son, Tyler Daniel, and three grandchildren.
“I have lots of reasons to live and to keep pushing forward,” O’Brien said.
This time last year, she wasn’t sure how long she would be living in their Stevensville home.
“At one point, I was ready to say just forget it,” O’Brien admitted. “I said that the two certainties of life are death and taxes, and I was facing both.”
She went to talk with the county treasurer about her back taxes, unaware of the fund that had been recently established. Witkowski was touched by her story and nominated her to receive the aid.
“She said, ‘I have to get things in order’ for the girls,’” Witkowski recalled last year. “She didn’t ask for our help.”
“I could not have done this without the Hopeful Home Fund,” O’Brien said. Saying that Witkowski has “bent over backwards” to help her “is an understatement,” she added.
Along with the financial largesse, O’Brien said she has received a tremendous amount of emotional support, and people even have brought the family meals.
When you give to United Way, you are supporting your own community, she pointed out. If people lose their homes, families and livelihoods, that chips away at the foundation of society, she said.
“Keep in mind you’re giving to your own community,” O’Brien said. “It’s your own backyard. And it’s going to come back.”
From a medical standpoint, O’Brien is not out of the woods yet, and will be considered to be in remission after she is cancer-free for five years. This year the cancer spread into her blood, and she will have to take a medication for the rest of her life to keep the cells from forming into tumors. Radiation treatments left her exhausted.
A Thanskgiving week storm blew shingles off the roof of her house.
But she does find signs of encouragement. Earlier this year she wore a head scarf to hide the loss of her brown hair. It has started to grow back in a frizzy mass that she is not sure what to do with, but it’s a step in the right direction.
“It’s Hopeful Home, and hopeful hair,” she joked.
Even with her plate full, O’Brien finds ways to help others.
At work, she serves as a registered nurse meeting the health needs of Notre Dame students. Recently she was able to refer a male graduate student, whose mother, sister and grandmother had breast cancer, to have genetic testing done. The test showed he had a predisposition to a certain kind of cancer, and he will be seeing a specialist to determine how to keep the disease from occurring later in life.
O’Brien, an avid runner before her illness, still wants to run a marathon with daughter Cait.
But mostly she wants to return the caring and kindness she has received.
“I think God gives us these things so that we learn to be humble. I am letting people help me, so that later I can help them,” O’Brien said.
Donations to the Hopeful Home Fund can be sent to United Way of Southwest Michigan, 2015 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, MI 49085. All donations are tax deductible.
