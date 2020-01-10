SOUTH HAVEN — When contractors erect the last steel beam for the new Bronson South Haven Hospital it will mark a special moment for doctors and staff.
Hospital employees took turns on Tuesday signing the beam with their signatures and writing special messages.
“We’re getting ready to put the last beam up,” Bronson Communications Specialist Jay Newmarch said. “We thought it would be nice for employees to leave their mark.”
Carrie Conroy and Darcy Knapper said they were proud to take part.
“We want to keep the positivity of Bronson going and let the community know we’re proud of this hospital,” Conroy said.
Another employee who signed the beam, penned, “For all the positivity in this new beginning, here’s to many more years.”
Construction of the new $22 million hospital is going well, according to Bronson South Haven Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kirk Richardson.
“The good news is that the weather has been cooperating,” he said.
Workers began construction of the steel structure in October. Richardson estimates the final beam should be in place in the next two to three weeks.
“We’re working to get the building enclosed so we can start working on the interior,” he said.
Hospital officials say contractors are on target to complete the 52,000-square-foot, two-story hospital by December and open it during the first quarter of 2021.
The hospital will house a 14 emergency room beds, eight in-patient beds and 32 physician exam rooms.
Hospital officials also plan to build a new 4,500-square-foot building nearby to house the wound care center.
Bronson Healthcare, which owns Bronson South Haven Hospital, decided to construct the new facility because it would have been too expensive to renovate the existing one, with its aging infrastructure, according to Dr. Matthew Dommer, vice president of medical affairs at Bronson South Haven.
“It would have cost $40-$60 million to keep it going,” he said.