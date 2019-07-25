BENTON HARBOR — Twelve years of being locked up for a crime he didn’t commit has left Korey Wise convinced of two things.
First, Wise isn’t going anywhere, which is why he continues living in New York City – where he and four other teens were falsely accused in 1989 of raping and assaulting a woman in Central Park.
“It’s my roots. I was taken away from my roots,” Wise told a packed crowd Wednesday night at Benton Harbor’s Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. “These are my roots.”
Wise spoke in response to Pilgrim Rest’s pastor, the Rev. Carlton Lynch, who said that one of the first people attending Wednesday’s event had brought up the question.
Secondly, Wise feels determined to move forward, even as he continues to speak and advocate for people like himself – whose name wasn’t even on the immediate shortlist of suspects to question in the aftermath of the crime, he noted.
“I’m letting you know this – I love my life, I love this life,” Wise said. “I don’t want to take this with me to my grave. I’m good. You’re good.”
In keeping with that area, the crowd joined in singing “Happy Birthday” to Wise, who turns 47 on Friday.
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad also presented Wise with a special award from the city, for his perseverance and resilience in trying to get his case overturned. The award also made him an honorary citizen of Benton Harbor.
The experiences of Wise and his friends are chronicled in “When They See Us,” a four-part Netflix series based on the event.
The Central Park jogger case, as it became known, quickly snowballed into a media frenzy that swept up Wise and his friends into New York’s criminal justice system, despite a lack of any substantive evidence that linked them to the crime, as Lynch noted.
The victim herself nearly died and has no memory of the incident.
The series has already won praise for its unflinching portrayal of the lengths that police and prosecutors go to convict someone, especially in a high-profile case, which makes watching it a disturbing experience, Lynch said.
That feeling is especially unsettling in light of cases like Eric Garner, who died after being placed in a chokehold, Lynch said.
The U.S. Justice Department recently announced that it would not pursue a case against the police officer involved.
“They don’t want us to be free. They want us to be incarcerated,” said Lynch, referring to the criminal justice system. “That is the reason you have a man calling out 11 times, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and the man who choked him still has a job.”
Of the five teens, Wise was the only one who was 16 and automatically sent to adult court. For that reason, Wise also served the longest prison term.
The other four teens, then aged 14 to 15, went through the juvenile court system and received lighter sentences.
Wise wasn’t exonerated until Matias Reyes, a convicted murderer and serial rapist who was already serving life in prison, took responsibility for the Central park incident in 2001.
Without Reyes’ admission, the case against himself and his friends wouldn’t have fallen apart and his life would have played out very differently, Wise said.
“I want to say how I’m feeling right now, because I’m older now,” Wise said. “If he (Reyes) would have took that to his grave, without them overturning it, it would have been 30, 40, maybe 50 years later after we were looking for another district attorney to open it up and overturn it. I felt resurrected. He (Reyes) did that. He gave me my life back.”
Lynch asked Wise how he was able to continue saying, “I didn’t do it,” when he came up for parole, knowing that he would go back to prison.
“That took a lot of courage, after you’d been in there for so many years,” Lynch said. “And it looked (like) this was this opportunity to walk out. But you said it wasn’t.”
“It wasn’t really an opportunity,” Wise responded. “... When you’re locked up, there’s no such thing as an opportunity.”
After an investigation, Wise was released from prison in August 2002, with the convictions of all five men vacated later that year. The five men sued New York City in 2003. In 2014 they settled with the city for $41 million, according to several news reports.
Wise eventually bought a penthouse apartment in Central Park. It overlooks the area where the original crime took place.
Prior to Wise’s talk with Lynch, the audience heard from a panel that discussed the various racial and social issues raised by the treatment of Wise and his friends by the criminal justice system.
Panelists included retired Michigan State Police Trooper Maurice Burton; former Herald-Palladium Local News Editor Ted Hartzell; Pastor Maurice McAfee, of New Bethel Baptist Church; Professor Marla Mitchell-Cichon, director of the Cooley Innocence Project; Michigan State Board of Education Vice President Pamela Pugh; and Professor Marian Tripplett, faculty specialist/program coordinator, Western Michigan University School of Social Work Southwest – Social Justice; and parent advocate and business owner Apollonia Williams.
Each panelist shared their reaction to a brief clip from the series, based on their particular perspective.
Burton said the experience of seeing a cousin end up on death row in Illinois, after being falsely accused himself, played a role in starting his law enforcement career.
“He finally got out, but it was too late (to get his life back),” Burton recalled of his cousin’s experience. “So I knew that I had to get in the game if I wanted to change that course of action.”