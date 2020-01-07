I&M plans $62M in Berrien upgrades

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Indiana Michigan Power has announced a plan to invest about $62 million into the Berrien Springs/Eau Claire area this year.
The plan, announced Monday, will upgrade electric transmission systems to ensure safe and reliable electric service to customers in Berrien County, according to a news release.
The improvement project involves constructing a new substation along East Main Street in Eau Claire. The Blossom Trail Substation project will include adding about a half mile of transmission lines to connect it to existing lines.
In addition, the Berrien Springs Substation will be replaced with the new Boxer Substation near the dam.
Construction is set to begin early this year and conclude at the end of 2020.
Transmission lines in the area will be upgraded from 34.5 kiloVolts (kV) to 69 kV standards to help enhance energy reliability in the area, according to the release.
The project plan also includes rebuilding about four miles of power lines in four smaller segments in the existing right-of-way. Some sections may include re-routes and require new easements.
I&M representatives will be in contact with landowners and residents throughout the project, I&M official said.
“The improvements will, strengthen the local electric transmission system, reduce the likelihood of power outages, speed recovery of service when outages occur and support economic development,” according to I&M.
I&M officials did not respond before deadline to questions to provide more information about the project, such as how old the existing infrastructure is.
