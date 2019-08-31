FORT WAYNE, Ind. — More than 350 Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) employees and contractors will be ready to help restore power in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, according to a news release.
The crews will start to leave for Florida over the next 24 hours to be in position to respond once it’s safe to make restoration efforts. I&M employees deploying to Florida are based throughout I&M’s service territory, including the Fort Wayne area, Muncie/Marion area, South Bend/Elkhart area and Southwest Michigan.
A majority of the I&M personnel will be line mechanics and forestry experts. I&M will also send assessors to help with damage assessments along with safety and health experts and fleet mechanics.
I&M will arrive in Florida with several bucket trucks, digger derricks – which help dig to replace power poles – and several pickup trucks for the crews.
I&M is joining other American Electric Power operating companies to answer the call for mutual aid in the wake of natural disasters.