As the political lines solidified over the impeachment of President Trump on Wednesday, the retired chairman of the Berrien Democratic Party said he would like to see a more civil exchange of views.
“I’m saddened by the tone of our congresspersons. I wish they’d stop shouting, and that’s on both sides of the aisle,” said Dr. Eric Lester, a retired oncologist and emeritus chairman of the Berrien Democrats. “I’d like to hear more questions and fewer statements.”
That doesn’t mean the local Democrats have softened in their opposition to the actions of the president.
“There is overwhelming evidence the sitting president has committed high crimes; the House investigation and the president’s own words and actions have shown that unequivocally,” said Amy Scrima, the current chairwoman of the Berrien County Democratic Party. “After the House vote today, the Senate’s job will be to hold the president accountable for those crimes against the American people.”
The Berrien County Republican chairman, Dennis Grosse, could not be reached for comment. Sheriff Paul Bailey, a Trump supporter who is active in the local Republican party, also was not available to comment.
State Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, however, was vocal in his support of Trump on Twitter as Trump arrived in Michigan for his rally in Battle Creek. “Welcome to West Michigan @realDonaldTrump. Unlike the impeachment obsessed liberals, we appreciate the strong economy and your determination to drain the establishment swamp! #MAGA,” Nesbitt tweeted.
Lester of the Democratic Party is adamant in his call for Trump’s removal from office, saying that his actions “have been very hurtful to a tremendous amount of people.”
The House of Representatives engaged in hours of sometimes rancorous debate before taking a vote on the articles of impeachment.
Democrats claim that Trump abused the powers of his office by soliciting Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden in exchange for military aid and a White House visit. Republicans counter that Trump did nothing wrong and that the procedure is a partisan attack on the president.
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, last week announced his intention to vote against impeachment, calling the move “highly partisan.”
Lester called Upton’s statement “misguided.”
For some, such as Tiffany Bohm a political science professor at Lake Michigan College, this has become a teaching moment.
“This is a good opportunity to see our government at work,” Bohm said.
Not all of her students have been engaged in the coverage of the impeachment, but those who are have been asking questions about the process and what happens next, Bohm said.
From a research perspective, Bohm said she has been interested in how the vocabulary of the debate keeps changing, with terms such as “quid pro quo” to “bribery” to “abuse of power.”
Trump is expected to be exonerated in the Republican-dominated Senate, where a two-thirds vote is required to remove a president from office.
Bohm thinks the issue will continue to be divisive as next year’s general election in November nears.
On Tuesday more than 100 people gathered in front of Upton’s St. Joseph office, calling for Trump’s impeachment.
Lester hopes that the views of citizens don’t harden to the point that they did leading up to the Civil War.
“Democrats need to sit down with Republicans and have a conversation,” Lester said.
