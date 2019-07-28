BENTON HARBOR — Fans planning to attend the Western Amateur Championship should bring good walking shoes and a positive attitude.
But they don’t need to bring money to get in, said Sally Noe, clubhouse manager at Point O’ Woods Golf and Country Club, at 1516 Roslin Road, Benton Township.
“There used to be a fee,” she said. “But now it’s free. ... No tickets are required.”
This will be the first time since 2008 that Point O’ Woods has hosted the event.
“Come out and have a good time,” she said. “It’s the 41st time for us hosting it.”
Fans may want to bring money for the merchandise, food and drinks that will be available. Noe said the two food vendors on site will be Lark’s Bar-B-Que from Benton Harbor and Jim’s Smokin’ Cafe from Niles.
In addition, she said there will be two drink stations – one in front of the clubhouse and the second on the other side of the course. She said there will be a variety of domestic alcoholic drinks available, including wine coolers from Round Barn Winery in Baroda. Pepsi products will also be available.
Noe said that from the front gate, fans will be directed to parking. From there, they can take a shuttle bus to the golf shop by the first tee. The shuttle bus is being donated by Brookfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Benton Harbor.
There will be a cooling station in a tent for fans who need a break, should temperatures become an issue, and bleachers at the 9th green for fans.
Noe said the comfortable walking shoes are needed for fans who want to walk the course, which is six miles.
“We hope the community comes out and has fun,” she said.
Net proceeds for this event will go to the Evans Scholars Foundation, which supplies four-year college scholarships to hundreds of students each year.
