Fireside Chat about MLK Monday
BENTON HARBOR — The African-American History and Literature Gallery in Benton Harbor is hosting a Fireside Chat on Monday to observe the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
A film will be shown about the Children’s March in 1963, where more than 1,000 children marched in Birmingham, Ala., to protest segregation. The 2020 Census will be discussed. Also, the gallery’s MLK Stamp Collection will be on display at the gallery at 725 Broadway.
County gets grant for sexual health
ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Board of Commissioners on Thursday authorized the acceptance of a grant for the Berrien County Health Department to support prevention and educational activities related to sexual health.
The grant for $5,400 is from the Berrien Community Foundation to support the ongoing operational costs of the Wear One condom distribution campaign and additional contraceptive educational programming. It will fund the sexual health programming now through Oct. 1.
The Berrien County Health Department will use the money to buy supplies for the Wear One campaign and buy additional curriculum and educational materials supporting contraception to reduce unplanned pregnancies and sexually-transmitted diseases.