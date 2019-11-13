One injured in Cass County crash
NILES — One person was taken to the hospital with a minor injury Monday after a two-vehicle accident in Cass County’s Howard Township.
Police did not release the name of the teenage female passenger who they said was taken to Lakeland Hospital in Niles by Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service. She was a passenger in a car driven by Jennie Myland, 40, of Niles, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said Myland was driving southwest on M-60 at about 8:20 p.m. Monday when she lost control of her car and drove into the path of an 18-wheel semi-truck. Myland was not injured, nor was the truck driver, David Mishler, 37, of South Bend, police said. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.
Cass County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Howard Township Fire Department and Pokagon Tribal Police.
BH school board meeting moved to Nov. 19
BENTON HARBOR — Due to the weather, Benton Harbor school board’s regular meeting was canceled Tuesday and rescheduled to 6 p.m. Nov. 19.
It will take place in the Benton Harbor High School library.
Agenda items include the annual audit report from Hungerford Nichols CPAs and Advisors. Secretary Pat Rush said at the board’s Nov. 5 work session that the six findings the firm found will be explained during the presentation.
The findings include that for the 13th consecutive year, the district’s general fund balance is in a deficit. As of June 30, the deficit was $3.7 million. Other findings included that the district has no written policies with regard to federal grant compliance, and that the district wasn’t making sure that eligible students in private schools received equitable funding for children from low-income families.
Treasurer’s office selling condos
BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County treasurer’s office is accepting bids for 43 units at the New Harbor Condominiums at 655 Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor. The units were foreclosed in April, because of three years of unpaid taxes, and did not sell at the July auction for the minimum bid of $144,000, according to Treasurer Bret Witkowski. The other 47 units are not owned by the treasurer’s office.
The requirements to be included in the bid of the 43 units are:
• A buyer willing to pay for 43 units.
• A plan for the units (city of Benton Harbor approval is required).
• Ability to show financial proof to pay monthly dues, and for the work that would be proposed.
• A timeline for the work to be completed.
Bids will be accepted until a bidder is found who is able to demonstrate they can and will improve the property in a positive way and have a positive effect for the other businesses along Riverview Drive and overall for the city.
Hartford city meetings to remain at 7:30 p.m.
HARTFORD — The Hartford City Commission failed to pass a resolution Monday night to change its regular meeting times for the next five months, according to City Clerk RoxAnn Rodney-Isbrecht.
The special meeting Monday night was to consider a request by Mayor Rick Hall to change the meeting times from 7:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate an unanticipated conflict created by his employment.
The next meeting is a combined workshop and business meeting at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at City Hall, 19 W. Main St., Hartford.