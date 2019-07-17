Community forum to discuss fashion
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Southwest Michigan VOICES: Real Stories of Transgender Life will return Thursday to Lake Michigan College.
This installment, “Rebirth Warriors: A Fashion and Performance Workshop,” will be led by Sky Cubacub, named Chicagoan of the Year by the Chicago Tribune in 2018.
Cubacub is the founder of Rebirth Garments, which specializes in trans, gender queer and disability-specific needs in lingerie and swimwear. The VOICES workshop will explore the idea of Radical Visibility, a dress reform movement based on highlighting the parts of people that society typically shuns.
Throughout the presentation, Sky will demonstrate interactive draping, a no-sew method of designing that relies only on scissors to cut holes in scraps, yardage and old clothing, a process that promotes creativity and imagination.
The forum is from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Brown Lecture Hall at Lake Michigan College.
VOICES is open to the community and is put on by the OutCenter and LMC monthly.
For more information, email info@outcenter.org or call 925-8330.
Upton: FCC providing funding to expand broadband access
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, announced this week that Michigan’s Sixth Congressional District will receive $2.6 million over 10 years to expand broadband to 2,375 rural homes and businesses.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorized nearly $33 million in funding to expand broadband to 21,073 unserved rural Michigan homes and businesses.
“It’s 2019. Internet broadband infrastructure must be reliable and secure for everyone, and our rural communities must have access to high-speed internet,” Upton said in a news release.
In the Sixth Congressional District, Mercury Wireless Indiana in Berrien, Cass and Saint Joseph counties, and Midwest Energy Cooperative in Cass, Kalamazoo, Saint Joseph, and Van Buren counties will get support.
The announcement from the FCC is part of the third wave of support from last year’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov/auction/903.