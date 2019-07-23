BH school board holds special meeting today
BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor school board trustees have scheduled a special meeting today to discuss the “district response to governor’s plan,” school officials noted.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Benton Harbor High School student commons.
School board trustees have rejected two plans that state officials claim would help reduce the district’s $18.4 million deficit and help increase student achievement. It is unknown if trustees are responding to a third plan from the state or if they are reconsidering one of the plans they previously rejected. School board trustees were unavailable for comment Monday.
The first rejected plan called for the high school to close in 2020 so the district could focus on grades K-8. The second plan would have required the school district to meet certain academic and financial benchmarks within a year or the high school would be closed.
Also on the agenda is consideration to approve the district’s Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) membership.
Cook Unit 2 temporarily removed from service
BRIDGMAN — Cook Nuclear Plant is working to make repairs to its non-essential service water pumps on Unit 2.
The unit was taken offline Sunday at about 8:30 a.m. when operators noted a gradual decline in performance of both of the water pumps.
“Non-essential service water is used to maintain cooling for the main turbine’s lube oil system,” Cook Plant spokesman Bill Downey said in a news release. “In order to make the necessary pump repairs, the unit had to be taken offline, and Cook Plant operators made the conservative decision to execute the safe, controlled shutdown of Unit 2.”
Cook’s Unit 1 remains at full power. The forced outage for Unit 2 is expected to be brief, with a return to service as soon as the repairs are complete, according to Downey.