Ex-WNBA player speaking Saturday
EAU CLAIRE — Members of the public are invited to hear a former WNBA player this Saturday at an Eau Claire church.
Grace Daley will be speaking at the Seventh-day Adventist church this Saturday from 11 to noon. Daley was a first-round draft pick to the WNBA in 2000. She is now a school teacher in Ocala, Fla..
“Join the Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist church on Naomi Road this Saturday from 11-noon to hear her inspirational life story for healthy choices,” noted a news release from the church.
There is no cost to attend the event.
Heritage Museum sets program on witch trials
ST. JOSEPH — The Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, at 601 Main St., St. Joseph, will present a program on the hysteria, paranoia and resulting witch trials that took place during the mid-17th century in Salem, Mass., from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Nationally known actor and living historian Terry Lynchas will portray Magistrate John Hathorne, one of the leading and most severe judges in the witch trials. The Salem witch trials began in February 1692, with more than 200 people accused of practicing witchcraft against local residents. Eventually 14 women and five men were found guilty and executed by hanging.
This program is free to the public with a suggested $5 donation.
Admission to all Heritage Museum exhibits is free. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For information call 983-1191 or visit www.theheritagemcc.org.
Paquette announces September office hours
State Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Berrien Springs, has announced he will meet with interested area residents during local office hours in September.
“Listening directly to residents helps me to better represent them at the Capitol,” Paquette said in a news release. “I hope you’ll join me at one of the upcoming opportunities and share what’s on your mind.”
Paquette will be available Saturday, Sept. 7, at the following times and locations:
• 10-11 a.m. at Nikki’s Café, 126 E. Ferry St. in Berrien Springs; and
• 12-1 p.m. at Union Coffee House and Café, 115 E. Front St. in Buchanan.
No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend at the scheduled times, but would like an opportunity to talk with Paquette, may call his office at (517) 373-1796 or email BradPaquette@house.mi.gov.