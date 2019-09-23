ST. JOSEPH — Animal Aid of Southwest Michigan’s annual Mutt March fundraiser was postponed Sunday due to rain.
The organization that assists homeless and abandoned animals posted on its Facebook page that the event is now set for Oct. 12.
The event will still be 1-3 p.m. at Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph.
An Adoption Day will take place with dogs, cats and kittens available from Animal Aid and select other rescue groups and organizations. There will be kids’ games, displays, animal exhibits, local vendors and service groups. Pets other than dogs are welcome as long as they are friendly.
The event will include a pre-carved pumpkin contest, a pet costume contest and a pet parade.
For more information about the event, visit www.animalaidswmi.com.