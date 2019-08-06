ARS Gallery hosts coffee chat Friday in BH
BENTON HARBOR — A Coffee Chat with Irene Marcuzzi of Italy, master in economics and coffee science, will be 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at Anna Russo Seiber’s Gallery at 147 Fifth St., Benton Harbor.
Marcuzzi is a sustainability education fellow in the Chain Collaborative, which supports coffee communities in Latin America and Africa. She is working to foster grass roots development in Uganda by creating more opportunities for small-scale coffee farmers through increased education and income generation.
She will talk about sustainability and its impact when applied to the coffee supply chain. The chat is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Audrey at audreykl@hotmail.com or call her at 325-1785.