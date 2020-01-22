Watervliet clears way for medical marijuana site
WATERVLIET — Watervliet Township trustees signed off Monday on a technical zoning matter, removing the final impediment to a planned medical marijuana retail center on Arnt Boulevard.
Last year, when the township board first approved the growing, processing and sale of medical marijuana, it spelled out explicit requirements regarding where such activities can take place. The restrictions include, among other things, how many feet such operations must be from schools, churches and residential areas.
Under those zoning regulations, the proposed retail site at 8277 Arnt was – by a matter of feet – too close to a residential property. The remedy, as specified by the board in November, called for the retail-site owner to acquire the residential-zoned strip of land, which is 141 feet long and just 6.7 feet wide.
With that purchase now completed and documented, the township’s planning commission voted on Jan. 7 to recommend approval of rezoning the skinny land parcel, from residential to commercial.
At Monday’s abbreviated session, the township board OK’d the rezoning, and the planned medical marijuana site now has the special land use permit it needs to begin operations.