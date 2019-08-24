Tips sought in Whistle Stop armed robbery
UNION PIER — Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate an armed robbery reported Friday at the Whistle Stop store in Union Pier.
Chikaming Township Police Chief Todd Taylor says a man entered the store just before 8 a.m., pointed a gun at the store clerk behind the register and demanded money. The clerk handed over money and the man fled in a vehicle that is described as a navy or dark blue 2008-1010 Chrysler 300, Taylor said.
The alleged robber is described as a white man wearing a black bottom jaw mask with a white type of weave, black hoodie, camouflage pants and black gloves. He is said to have dark-colored eyes and eyebrows and is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches and very thin.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chikaming Township Police Department at 469-3245.
Man grabs wheel on bus to BH
CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man aboard a charter bus grabbed the wheel and caused the vehicle to strike a semi-truck in northwestern Indiana.
The Indian Trails bus with 51 passengers went off Interstate 94, along with the truck, near Chesterton. A 36-year-old Chicago man, Pedro Garcia Rodriguez, was arrested and taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
The incident occurred Thursday in Porter County, Ind. Police say the bus was traveling to Chicago from Benton Harbor, Michigan, when Rodriguez moved to the front and “grabbed the wheel in an apparent attempt to gain control.”
Three other passengers complained of pain, but Rodriguez was the only person taken to a hospital.