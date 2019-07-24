United Way sets fourth pop-up giving event
ST. JOSEPH — United Way of Southwest Michigan is inviting the public to attend its fourth Pop Up Giving event 5-7 p.m. Aug. 8 at LakeHouse Restaurant & Bar in St. Joseph.
Three local health nonprofits, The Avenue Family Network, CASA of Southwest Michigan and Senior Nutrition Services, will have three minutes to pitch a project that will impact the community.
The audience then has five minutes to complete ballots to determine which organization will get the money from ticket sales for its project. This event’s sponsor, Kinexus, has already kicked in $1,500 to get the pot started.
Second- and third-place finishers each get consolation cash prizes of $250, while the one with the most votes gets the rest.
The theme of this event is “Pop the Collar” in honor of host, Pat Moody of Moody on the Market and WSJM. Anyone who attends with a popped collar will get an extra vote.
Individual tickets are $20 and include one free drink and light appetizers provided by LakeHouse. Doors open at 5 p.m. Presentations begin at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are available at uwsm.org/pop-up-giving.