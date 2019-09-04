Brookview Pirate Run slated for Sept. 21
BENTON HARBOR — The public is invited to the annual Brookview Pirate Run at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21, which starts at Brookview Montessori School and goes through Benton Township River Park along the St. Joseph River.
Participants can run or walk the 5K distance, and runners may choose to complete two laps for a 10K distance. This is the school’s sixth Pirate Run.
Youth ages 10 and under can participate in the free Kids’ Fun Run, Executive Director Larry Schanker of Brookview Montessori School said in a news release. A pirate and mermaid will be onsite for photos. There is no charge for children pushed in strollers or for youth aged 4-6 participating with a paid adult.
Fees for adults and youth 15 and over are $25 through Sept. 8, and $30 Sept. 9 through race day. Visit runsignup.com/brookviewpiraterun for more details, and to sign up.
Children aged 7-14 can register for $15, which includes a T-shirt.
Supervised play in a fenced play area adjacent to the start/finish line will be available.
Twin Cities Turkey Trot to benefit BH PAL
BENTON HARBOR — Racers will be “Huffin’ & Puffin’ for Turkey & Stuffin’” during the fifth Twin Cities Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.
Proceeds will benefit the Benton Harbor Police Athletic League (PAL), which promotes positive community relations and cooperation between youth and law enforcement officers.
To register, visit twincitiesturkeytrot.com. The event starts at 9 a.m. at Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park.
For more information, email racers@swmiracers.org or call 876-0710.