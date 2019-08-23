Wendzel to host local coffee hour
STEVENSVILLE — State Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet, announced plans to meet with residents of Southwest Michigan during a morning coffee hour, according to a news release.
The coffee hour will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 30 at Red Coach Donuts, 5811 St. Joseph Ave. in Stevensville.
“Hosting coffee hours helps me stay focused on the issues that matter most to people in our community,” Wendzel said in the release. “Talking to my neighbors, listening to their concerns, and answering any questions they have about state government continues to be one of the most important parts of my job.”
No appointment is necessary. Those unable to attend are invited to contact her Lansing office by phone at 517-373-1403, or email PaulineWendzel@house.mi.gov.