Benton Harbor to consider medical marijuana application
BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to consider a medical marijuana business application.
The name of the business was not disclosed. The meeting will be at city hall, 200 E. Wall St.
The announcement was made Thursday during a special meeting to pay city bills. Commissioners declined to approve paying the bills Monday because they said they needed some questions answered.
Commissioners unanimously approved paying the bills Thursday with no comment. Absent were Mayor Marcus Muhammad and Commissioners Duane Seats and Sharon Henderson.
2 people killed in crash on icy St. Clair County bridge
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP (AP) — Two people have been killed in a head-on crash on an icy St. Clair County bridge.
Police say a 30-year-old woman lost control of the pickup truck she was driving about 6:30 a.m. Thursday in Burtchville Township, crossed the center line and struck a second vehicle. A third vehicle then struck the crashed vehicles.
The pickup’s driver and a 38-year-old man riding in the truck died from injuries in the crash. The 40-year-old driver of the second vehicle and 80-year-old driver of the third vehicle have been hospitalized.
The crash was under investigation Thursday.
Burtchville Township is about 72 miles northeast of Detroit.
2 northern Michigan officers cleared in man’s fatal shooting
WALLOON LAKE (AP) — The fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man by two police officers in northern Michigan has been ruled justified.
Charlevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof says in a letter Thursday that the Boyne City officer and county sheriff’s deputy have been cleared of wrongdoing and used deadly force to defend themselves Oct. 26 against Johnathan Slattery.
The letter was addressed to the county sheriff and Boyne City police chief. It says the officers were responding to a call about a suicidal man and encountered Slattery in a parking area in Walloon Lake, about 45 miles northeast of Traverse City.
The letter says Slattery became combative with the officers. Slattery pulled a gun and fired at them when a police stun gun failed to subdue him. The officers returned gunfire.
Officer convicted of extortion in vehicle referral scheme
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer has been found guilty in connection with a scheme where bribes were given by collision shop owners in exchange for referrals of stolen and abandoned vehicles recovered in the city.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit says 47-year-old Deonne Dotson was convicted Thursday by a federal jury on six charges of extortion.
Five other officers have pleaded guilty to committing similar crimes while employed by the Detroit Police Department. They were accused of using their positions to get cash for steering cars to certain shops. Owners of the vehicles were unaware of the scheme when they agreed to have their vehicles repaired at the shops.
Dotson will be sentenced March 19, 2020. Each extortion charge carries up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Michigan pastor gets 10-year prison sentence for assault
TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — A man who was a pastor at a Traverse City church has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for sexual assault.
Christopher Cox was accused of sexually assaulting men after drugging them. He pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in exchange for the dismissal of other charges.
Cox was pastor at Long Lake Church. Defense attorney Paul Jarboe says Cox was a “contributing member of our community but obviously there was another side.”
Assistant Prosecutor Charles Hamlin called Cox a “predator” and a “monster.” The Traverse City Record-Eagle says Cox didn’t speak in court Tuesday.
Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg has defended the plea deal, saying Cox’s sentence would not have been longer if he had been convicted of additional charges.