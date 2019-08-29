Man shot in Benton Township
BENTON TOWNSHIP — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday night after being shot in the head in the 100 block of Concord Road, police say.
The Benton Township Police Department reported in a news release they were called at about 10:22 p.m. to the Blossom Acres Apartments on the report of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head and started administering first aid. He was transported to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, where he required surgery.
Witnesses reported that they had heard several shots, then saw the car the man was in roll into the curb in front of 106 Concord Road, according to the release.
Police said they do not have any suspects at this time.
Benton Township Police ask that anyone with information contact the department’s detective bureau at 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
Woman strikes tree after falling asleep
DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after apparently falling asleep behind the wheel.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release Patricia Rife, 81, was traveling on Corwin Street near Green Lake Road in Wayne Township at about 6:25 a.m. when she struck a tree. The car then flipped onto its passenger side.
Rife had to be extricated from the car and was transported to Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The initial investigation shows that she fell asleep while returning home from an errand, according to the release. Police said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash and Rife was wearing her seatbelt and the airbag did deploy.
The crash remains under investigation.