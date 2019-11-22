Howard ice announces arena hours
ST. JOSEPH — The city of St. Joseph’s John and Dede Howard Ice Arena is open for the season. From 5-10 p.m. today the city is offering special pricing of half price admission, at $2.50, and skate rental, $1.50.
The schedule is: Monday, noon-4 p.m. open skate, 4:30-6 p.m. youth drop-in hockey, 6:30-8:30 p.m. adult drop-in hockey; Tuesday, 3-6:30 p.m. open skate; Wednesday, noon-5:30 p.m. open skate, 6-8 p.m. stick & puck; Thursday, 3-7 p.m. open skate, 7:30-9:30 p.m. adult drop-in hockey; Friday, 5-10 p.m. open skate; Saturday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. stick & puck, 4-10 p.m. open skate; Sunday, 1-6 p.m. open skate, 6:30-8:30 p.m. stick & puck.
The Twisted Dog Concessions will be open for concession treats and sweets. The schedule is subject to change for holidays and winter break.
For information about the Howard Ice Arena visit www.sjcity.com, or call 983-8795.
Three arrested on drug charges
CASSOPOLIS — Three women were arrested earlier this week after detectives with the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team acted on a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of South O’Keefe Street in Cassopolis.
The warrant was the result of an investigation into the possible use and sale of methamphetamine at the address. Detectives conducting the search said they found methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Police said a 26-year-old female and two 29-year-old females were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.
Their names are being with held pending arraignment, and the investigation is continuing.
The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team was assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cassopolis Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info
One injured in Cass crash
DOWAGIAC — One person was taken to the hospital after two vehicles collided at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at Peavine Street and Sink Road in Cass County’s Pokagon Township.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a truck driven by Luis Lopez-Villalobos, 22, of Benton Harbor was sitting at a stop sign, then pulled out into the path of a vehicle driven by Rochelle Reppart, 69, of Berrien Springs.
She was taken by Pride Care ambulance to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac for treatment of injuries, police said.
Assisting sheriff’s deputies at the scene were Pokagon Fire Department, Pokagon Tribal Police, Barry’s Towing and Trues Towing.