PFAS public meeting set
HARTFORD — Several local and state agencies will host another informational public meeting about PFAS sampling in Hartford and Hartford Township.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department, Hartford Township and the city of Hartford, will host the meeting 6-8 p.m. Aug. 21 in the Hartford High School Auditorium, 115 School St., Hartford.
Earlier this year, per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were discovered in groundwater near the former Du-Wel facility in the township.
The informational meeting will provide an update on the residential well PFAS sampling that has been done, plans for future work at the Du-Wel site, and a proposed plan to provide affected residents with a long-term source of safe drinking water.
For more information, visit michigan.gov/PFASResponse. For information or questions about this event, or to request accommodations for persons with disabilities and/or limited English speaking ability, contact David Harn, EGLE, at 517-897-0881 or HarnD@michigan.gov.